Wagoner County Sheriff targets fentanyl crisis with school awareness campaign

WAGONER, Okla. — Wagoner County officials are raising awareness about the fentanyl crisis. On Tuesday, Sheriff Chris Elliott spoke about the issue at an assembly at Wagoner Public Schools.

"It's infiltrated into all young Americans' lives, and it's a drug called fentanyl," said Sheriff Elliott. "It's a deadly, deadly drug."

His presentation included body cam footage of first responders using NARCAN to resuscitate an overdose victim. He also warned students that fentanyl is often mixed into other drugs, and even the tiniest amounts are lethal.

"The problem is is there's no regulations on it. We don't know what's being put in it. We don't know how toxic a level of fentanyl it is in there," said Sheriff Elliott. "It's a very cheap, inexpensive drug, and it is all over the United States."

It all hit close to home on March 30, when Wagoner County first responders treated a woman overdosing on fentanyl at a Coweta gas station. Sheriff Elliott says the entire county is seeing a rise in opioid-related overdoses.

"It is truly a toxic, poisonous drug and they're selling it to our children out here in the community," he said.

Also at the assembly was Jack Thorp, District Attorney, District 27. He warned students that fentanyl is now being mixed with xylazine, a drug that can make NARCAN less effective.

"If it's not medicine coming from a prescription bottle or an over-the-counter bottle, throw it away. It could be dangerous. These pills look like anything," said Throp. "Some of these pills even look better than the stuff that's coming from stores. It's one of the biggest dangers I've seen in 25 years of law enforcement"

Thorp also educated students on the consequences to distributing drugs laced with fentanyl.

"If you sell these pills, you could go to prison as a murderer. We want them to know the dangers. We want to save their lives," he said. "But if they're going to distribute it or if they know distributors, they need to contact law enforcement. If they're selling it, they're going to get prosecuted."

