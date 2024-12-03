Wagoner Co. residents wary of new housing after Coweta annexes land

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Coweta is getting a little bigger thanks to a 200-acre annexation approved by its city council on Dec. 2.

Not everyone is happy with the acquisition, though, and they came to 2 News to try to get more answers from City of Coweta about potential plans on the land bordering their properties.

"I specifically moved out here four years ago to get away from city limits," Wagoner County resident Tarah Giroux said.

However, in the last few months, according to the City of Coweta, three property owners came together to apply for annexation.

Now, owners of two 80-acre parcels seek rezoning in what would eventually lead to hundreds of new homes bordering existing subdivisions.

City of Coweta

Roger McCloud worries that could complicate flooding situations on his property,

"I don't think we're being heard. I think that we have a ton of safety concerns," McCloud said. "For me, it's flooding."

City of Coweta Director of Community Development Carolyn back clarified to 2 News that McClouds concerns are valid, which is why nothing has been officially engineered or decided yet to affect any floodplains or any city infrastructure.

"(Annexations) can help with the infrastructure growth, which is a lot of the concerns that the people have," Back said.

"You can't design the drainage before you even come into the jurisdiction because you don't know whose guideline you were designing to. Now the engineers at least know what guidelines will be designing to."



McCloud and Giroux said they're not against a development on the land close to them. Rather, they want reassurance from the city that their homes won't be endangered by development for new ones by Rausch Coleman or Lennar.

"We went to Wagoner County before, and Wagoner County turned this (development) down," Giroux said. "And now we're here with City of Coweta because they're finding every which way they can to try to pass this."

"(Developers and the city) need to be held responsible for this," McCloud added.

Rausch Coleman Homes offered this statement to 2 News on Dec. 3:

It is understanding that neighbors would want to be given details of any plans in place when adjacent land is being considered for a development. However, we are still early in the design phases and this work can take months (or longer) to complete. I can assure you all our designs are professionally engineered and must go through a rigorous approval process to ensure we meet local codes and requirements.



We are proud of the work we do to help families achieve the dream of homeownership and we are excited to see what the future brings to this area. Rausch Coleman Homes

The city said the property rezoning for any eventual housing plans will first have to be heard by the city's planning commission on Dec. 16 at City Hall.

That commission would have to vote to recommend rezoning to the city council in January.

As always, the public can sign up to give their thoughts.

