Wagoner city official not satisfied with animal shelter clean-up

WAGONER, Okla. — Wagoner city leaders spent the day cleaning up their animal shelter on May 16.

2 News reported on May 14 about the city councilor who posted about the poor conditions on social media. The video sparked outrage in the Wagoner community.

Nathaniel Wilson is the city councilor who posted the video. He said, despite the clean-up, he wasn't happy.

"They knew this was like this; they had to. And only when somebody speaks up and then we do something," said Wilson.

Wagoner Mayor Dalton Selfsaid they plan to add a new AC unit and fix the plumbing. Wilson noted that being located next to electrical wires is the problem.

"It's not safe, it shouldn't be next to the substation, that's why we won't let people out there…The safety concerns for the public should be safety concerns for the employees," said Wilson.

However, Self said the conditions were exaggerated.

"The shelter was not nearly as bad as what it was made out to be… I would let my five dogs stay here if I went out of town for a weekend, it's not nearly as bad," said Self.

Self told 2 News he found no mold, and they have replaced the rotting doors. Wilson said he still doesn't like the location.

"Due to public safety concerns, it needs to be relocated," said Wilson.

2 News asked Self about a potential new location.

"A budget that we have to go by, we don't have those funds right now budgeted," said Self.

Self said he would like to see a new location in the future, and so would Wilson.

"Oh, it would mean the world. We have to have it," said Wilson.

Self said nearly all of the dogs staying at the shelter have already been adopted as of May 16.

