Vote to approve public religious charter school may be in jeopardy

TULSA, Okla. — On Monday the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual School Board voted 3-2 to approve a public religious charter school, the first of its kind in the nation.

Now a memo from the Oklahoma Attorney General's Office is calling that vote into question. Newly appointed board member Brian Bobek, who cast the deciding vote, may not have been eligible to vote.

Chairman of the OSVSB told 2 News the memo was sent via email to him before the meeting, but he did not see it, “I didn’t see it until after the meeting. My wife and I were going to dinner. I look down at my email to just kind of disclose and see all what was happening. And I saw the email and I was taken aback of its contents," said Robert Franklin.

2 News Oklahoma reached out to the Oklahoma AG's office and got a copy of that memo read it HERE.

