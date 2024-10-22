VETERAN OWNED: OK veterans supported by ODVA in 'Boots to Suits' class

TULSA, Okla. — At Coffee Bunker, the Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs is working with veteran entrepreneurs to give them tips on maintaining or starting a business.

"Serving other people is where we get our payback, our pat on the back, our little yay or whatever. It’s where we feel satisfied," said Air Force veteran Cynthia Scott.

Scott is working to start a coffee business that will support veterans.

On Oct. 22, six veterans attended the class, each with their own story and path to entrepreneurship. Some returned, while others experienced the lessons for the first time.

"This is not the first time I’ve been to this class. And it’s because of the persistence. You have to be persistent to learn the business, and you’re never going to learn everything the first time," said Marine and Army veteran Bobby Robles.

He is currently working on creating a tiny home community that will house the homeless, and this venture means a lot to him personally.

Robles entered the Marine Corps at 16 years old after years of living on the streets.

After serving in Afghanistan and returning home, he battled some new demons.

"One day my son came home from school and he asked me if he was five, he was in first grade. He asked me if I was going to be drunk every time I came from school. That was the last time I drank," said Robles.

That pushed him to right the ship. He is now turning his life around by taking classes that will help him achieve his goals.

"Now I’ve got four degrees, two bachelor's degrees, two master's I’m the CEO of three companies. Just built the first modular home factory in Oklahoma City and I’m not stopping because I want to save the world," said Robles.

The class offers resources while building a network of veterans to help each other.

2 News was fortunate to talk with four veterans, each on their own business path. They shared their stories one by one.

Richard Boone is a landscaper wanting to expand his business, hoping the state will help him achieve his goals.

"Problems aren’t really problems; they’re opportunities," said Boone.

Smith Dhaiti is working to open an RV park in Lawton in honor of his grandma.

"All of us need some type of starting point to, you know, get to that when you try to get to that," said Dhaiti.

One thing standing out at the event is that every veteran in the class wants to create a business helping people in their communities.

ODVA said it wants to lift up veterans, hoping to solve systemic problems such as homelessness, financial aid, and mental health struggles.



