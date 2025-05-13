BEGGS, Okla. — A packed board of education room on May 12 included parents and outgoing faculty unhappy with Beggs Public Schools leadership amid higher-than-usual turnover to end the school year. A total of 25 staff members will not be returning to the 3A district.

One fourth-grade teacher taking a job elsewhere told 2 News her decision to resign came from a failure of accountability by the district.

WATCH: Complaints rise over Beggs schools turnover rate

'Very disconnected': Complaints rise over Beggs schools turnover rate

"I entered into a Title IX report in January for sexual harassment," Kaitlin Galindo said. "They decided to keep my harasser."

Galindo fought back tears while alleging that non-stop sexual harassment from a fellow faculty member eventually went unpunished by administrators. She chose to step down after three years. Galindo said she wasn't allowed to read her resignation letter aloud at the meeting.

"I feel like I did all the right things," she said. "I made my report. I made a police report. The police report labeled it as stalking...I can understand why (I was not allowed to read the letter), but I still feel like I'm being silenced."

The school board's interim clerk said it does not allow public comments unless a person applies to speak and is put on the agenda.

That unnerved Jocelyn Adams, a longtime Beggs Public Schools parent.

“I love Beggs schools. They're wholesome. They're good. They've got great values," Adams said. "So just to see (no explanation of resignations during the meeting) happen, it's just worrisome. So I just wanna know what's going on."



Other resignations with reasons not addressed in the meeting included the athletics director, the high school girls basketball coach and a high school counselor.

The outgoing elementary school principal told the board she has no negative feelings toward the district and simply took a job in her hometown.

However, an outgoing elementary school counselor felt differently and publicly complained to Superintendent Shawn Tennyson after the meeting had officially adjourned.

"I don't know that you could name five people in our building," she said. "I don't have confidence. I feel very disconnected."

Tennyson told 2 News afterward he is fine with people voicing opinions, but cannot control the board's policy on public comment.

"I think it's great that we had people here. Because that's what needs to happen," Tennyson said. "People want to be informed. They want to know what's going on. That's the best way to do it, by coming to the meetings and hearing what's happening. Does it affect the way we're moving forward? No, because we're going to move the school forward regardless of what people are at the meetings or are not at the meetings."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

