'Very aggravating': McIntosh Co. man frustrated with road upkeep near home

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — Paul Bass, who lives in McIntosh County, emailed 2 News and said the road in front of his home is falling apart. Bass said he contacted his local commissioner in the past, but nothing has been done.

Bass lives on East 1090 Rd on Tiger Mountain and has been dealing with the problem for 30 years.

"From the potholes, the sharp rocks in the road. We have rocks as big as basketballs, and you can't drive over them," said Bass.

Bass said it's so bad he's seen his neighbors try to solve the issue themselves by putting gravel in front of their homes. At one point, county staff arrived to fix the road after it rained. However, Bass said parts of the road are still a danger.

"If I could do it, I would go down the whole road myself and do it because I know it would get done, and if the county would just step up and do their job," said Bass.

2 News contacted the District Three McIntosh County office and left a voicemail. But, like Bass, there was no response. Bass said all he wanted was something done about it.

"It's just very aggravating, knowing that people out here pay their taxes to have this road right, and it's not," said Bass.

2 News will update you if the McIntosh County commissioner responds.

