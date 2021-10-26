Vernon AME Church welcomes new pastor

TULSA, Okla. — Vernon AME Church is opening its doors and welcoming its new pastor.
Rev. Keith Mayes and his wife, Gilda, are the new pastors in the historic church in downtown Tulsa.
Last month, Rev. Robert Turner announced he was leaving his pastoral duties at Vernon AME Church after several years. In his announcement, he says his next pastor position will be in Baltimore.
READ MORE: Rev. Turner to leave Vernon AME Church
Turner welcomed the Mayes' to Tulsa on Facebook by saying "I am confident the best is yet to come. I am excited about your future!"
