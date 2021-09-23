Rev. Turner to leave Vernon AME Church

TULSA, Okla. — Reparation activist and leader of Historic Vernon AME Church, Reverend Robert Turner, is leaving.

The reverend made the announcement late Wednesday.

He's set to serve a new position as a pastor in Baltimore after serving at Vernon AME for at least three years.

Turner has been an outspoken advocate for reparations for survivors and descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

His announcement says he's marched on City Hall every Wednesday for the past three years to call on city leaders to pay out reparations.

A portion of his announcement reads: "God has shown me another place he has for me to go... Vernon, you were the best. Greenwood, you are forever in my heart. The cause of reparations is still my passion. I will now be headquartered elsewhere while I fight for it."

