Verdigris police wrangle loose piglet on Route 66

VERDIGRIS, Okla. — Verdigris police closed part of Route 66 on Wednesday as they chased down a piglet on the loose.
Officers closed southbound lanes of the highway around 2 p.m. as they tried to wrangle the young pig. Police happened to be in the area when a maintenance crew was moving and the piglet ran out of the grass.
Eventually, officers snatched the piglet up to get him to safety.
