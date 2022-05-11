Verdigris police wrangle loose piglet on Route 66

VERDIGRIS, Okla. — Verdigris police closed part of Route 66 on Wednesday as they chased down a piglet on the loose.

Officers closed southbound lanes of the highway around 2 p.m. as they tried to wrangle the young pig. Police happened to be in the area when a maintenance crew was moving and the piglet ran out of the grass.

Eventually, officers snatched the piglet up to get him to safety.

2 News Oklahoma Verdigris police closed part of Route 66 on Wednesday as they chased down a piglet on the loose. May 11, 2022.

