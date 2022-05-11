Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Verdigris police wrangle loose piglet on Route 66

Verdigris police save piglet
2 News Oklahoma
Verdigris police closed part of Route 66 on Wednesday as they chased down a piglet on the loose.
Verdigris police save piglet
Posted at 3:57 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 16:57:24-04

VERDIGRIS, Okla. — Verdigris police closed part of Route 66 on Wednesday as they chased down a piglet on the loose.

Officers closed southbound lanes of the highway around 2 p.m. as they tried to wrangle the young pig. Police happened to be in the area when a maintenance crew was moving and the piglet ran out of the grass.

Eventually, officers snatched the piglet up to get him to safety.

Verdigris police snag piglet
Verdigris police closed part of Route 66 on Wednesday as they chased down a piglet on the loose. May 11, 2022.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7