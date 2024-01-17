Venomous snakes, cold challenge Sand Springs firefighters in structure fire

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Monday night, firefighters responded to a property near West 41st St and 162nd Ave in Sand Springs for a structure fire. Officials are calling the building a "barndominum," a barn renovated into a living space.

The bitter cold and the presence of snakes in the house made it a night to remember.

"We just saw a ton of black smoke," neighbor Grant Fitz said.

Fitz and his family were enjoying a fun snow-day when they saw the smoke emanating from the nearby property. Fitz, a hobbyist drone pilot, flew his drone to get a better look at the scene.

He said his first concern was the safety of the property owners. According to fire officials, all the people living there are OK. They could not say the same for some of the venomous snakes living there.

"We’ve saved quite a few, but there’s still quite a few in there that are pretty venomous," Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Wayman told 2 News at the scene.

The fire marshal, Mike Nobles, said two snakes died in the fire. Nobles described the investigation, and negotiating the space with the snakes.

"I’m on hands and knees for a lot of [the investigation]. Not knowing exactly where a couple of the venomous snakes were located made it a little dangerous to be in there," Nobles said.

"As soon as I saw ‘poisonous snakes’ my first thought was: Why are we keeping poisonous snakes? I mean snakes are fine and all, but we don’t need more poisonous snakes," Fitz said.

2 News tried to contact the homeowner to get answers around their snake ownership, but could not confirm their identity. When crews visited the site Tuesday afternoon, multiple 'no trespassing' signs kept them from knocking on the door.

Fitz is still in some shock.

"I’ve never seen a fire, that big, that close, myself," Fitz said.

He's glad the snakes didn't slither to his place.

Wayman told 2 News, on the scene, it was a total loss for the family. Investigators do not yet know the fire's cause.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

