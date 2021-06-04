Various City of Tulsa services now back online, accepting payments

TULSA, Okla. — Various online payment services are now back in service, and most City of Tulsa locations are now accepting debit and credit cards. For the past month, the City has been battling ransomware attacks on its critical systems.

Here are some updates on some of the systems:

Utility Bills

Tulsans can make payments by mail, an online payment, or an in-person payment at City Hall using all forms of payment for utility bills.

Utility bills are being mailed out, but they may be delayed due to the ransomware attack. Payment due dates have been adjusted due to the delay.

The City will not assess late fees or utility shut-offs until at least five business days after all channels of customer payment functionalities are restored.

Municipal Court Payments

Municipal court payments via credit or debit card, cash, check, or money order may be made at Municipal Court or at City Hall. Online payments for traffic tickets are still unavailable at this time.

Permitting Payments

The Permitting office in City Hall is staffed and can take in-person application payments via check and money orders. Payments for building permits cannot be processed, and debit and credit cards cannot be accepted at this time.

Tulsa Parks Payments

Tulsa Parks cannot take payments online, it can accept debit and credit cards at all of its community centers with the exception of Reed, Chamberlain, and Lacy Parks. Those needing to make payments at those two parks will need to use cash, check, or money orders.

Tulsa Animal Welfare Payments

Tulsa Animal Welfare is accepting credit and debit cards at its location at 3031 N. Erie Ave.

Greenwaste Site, Household Pollutant Collection Facility Payments

The City’s Greenwaste is accepting credit and debit cards. Credit and debit cards are also able to be accepted at the City’s Household Pollutant Collection Facility located at 4502 S. Galveston Ave.

