Valentine's Day: Broken Arrow police chief kisses goat for fundraiser

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow's police chief did his part Monday after a fundraiser hit its mark at Centennial Middle School on Monday.

Chief Brandon Berryhill puckered up and kissed a one-week-old goat in front of students to kick off Valentine's Day.

Berryhill's kiss came as the result of the school raising $2,700, surpassing its goal.

