Valentine's Day: Broken Arrow police chief kisses goat for fundraiser

Broken Arrow Police Department
Chief Brandon Berryhill puckered up and kissed a one-week-old goat in front of students to kick off Valentine's Day. Feb. 14, 2022.
Posted at 3:40 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 16:40:19-05

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow's police chief did his part Monday after a fundraiser hit its mark at Centennial Middle School on Monday.

Chief Brandon Berryhill puckered up and kissed a one-week-old goat in front of students to kick off Valentine's Day.

Berryhill's kiss came as the result of the school raising $2,700, surpassing its goal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

