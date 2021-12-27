USS Oklahoma sailor accounted for from World War II

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that Navy Seaman 1st Class Billy Turner from Ardmore, killed during World War II, is officially accounted for and will come home to Oklahoma.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Turner was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple hits and the attack resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Turner.

From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew, which were subsequently interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries.

Since September 1947, members of the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) have been tasked with recovering and identifying fallen U.S. service members. At the time, the laboratory staff was only able to identify 35 men from the USS Oklahoma by October 1949.

Decades later in 2015, DPAA personnel exhumed additional USS Oklahoma Unknowns for analysis.

Scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System were able to identify Turner's remains through anthropological analysis and mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.

Turner’s name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Walls of the Missing, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will now be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Turner will be buried in his hometown of Ardmore. The date has yet to be determined.

Turner’s personnel profile can be viewed online by clicking here.

