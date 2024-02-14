Update to the Equality center fundraising efforts

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Equality Center said its reached about 70 percent of it's goal to keep it doors open for the community. They're hopeful they'll get all the money they need.

The Equality Center had an urgent push to raise 100,000 this week.

They need to raise all of the money by tomorrow.

Back in October, the organization says a former volunteer embezzled 120 thousand dollars.

Eddie Carreno, a member on the Board of Directors of Oklahomans for Eqaulity told me about the organization's efforts to recover

"As of this morning, the tally that we had was 70 thousand dollars in just individual donations and they keep coming in today it's amazing" Carreno said.

Additionally, Magic City Book Store is donating 25% of all its sales from Sunday through tomorrow --- and some local churches are donating this week's offerings.

"With the outpouring of support that we're seeing I mean it's going to keep us going for a few months" said Carreno.

The Equality Center anticipates being able to keep all of its programs going and regain the public's trust in its money management.

