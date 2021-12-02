Union student arrested, accused of attacking another student with razor blade

TULSA, Okla. — A 14-year-old Union student is accused of attacking another student at a bus loop, prompting a police investigation on Wednesday.

The district sent a message to parents of 8th Grade Center students on Wednesday saying a fight on the bus loop left one student in the hospital and another in police custody.

The letter to parents says a razor blade was used in the fight.

Police say the 14-year-old accused of using the razor blade was taken to the juvenile detention center and is expected to be charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The district added extra security Thursday following the incident.

