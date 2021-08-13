Union Public Schools finalize 'Return to Learn' plan, quarantine policy

TULSA, Okla. — After two meetings, Union Public Schools approved its fifteen-page ‘Return to Learn’ plan Thursday night. It comes after leaders couldn’t agree on a plan to handle students who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

The district finalized its plan by strongly recommending its students to quarantine if they have been in close contact with an infected person. Close contact is defined by if a student was within 6-feet for a total of 15-minutes or more.

The policy says those who have been vaccinated do not need to quarantine unless they are having symptoms.

“We want our kids to be in school and in front of our teachers. We are just going to have to truly rely on our stakeholders to be vigilant as we go through the school year and make sure we’re responsible and doing the right thing,” superintendent Kurt Hartzler said.

The quarantine rule stops short of mandating a quarantine period after exposure which was the district's policy last year.

The district also says this plan is fluid. They say they will be monitoring COVID-19 data closely and will make changes if needed.

