Union Public School board members set to discuss its 'quarantine policy' Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — The Union Public School Board is set to meet for the second time to debate its quarantine policy.

The board is meeting for the second time after a stalemate in the boardroom on Monday. Leaders got together to approve the Union's ‘Return to Learn’ plan. They agreed on everything except for its quarantine policy.

They're split on whether to mandate a quarantine period for people who were in close contact with an infected person or leave that to the discretion of parents.

Chris Payne with the district tells 2 News Oklahoma they want to keep kids safe while also trying to keep kids in the classroom.

"One first-grader was quarantined three times last year for ten days at a time which resulted in a pretty significant loss of learning time. So the board is trying to give really careful consideration of this," Payne said.

Union students will return to the classroom in less than a week. The board is going to try to come to a consensus on its quarantine policy Thursday. The meeting is at 5 p.m.

