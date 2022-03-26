Uber and Lyft drivers struggle with high gas prices

TULSA, Okla — As gas prices remain high, Uber and Lyft drivers are contemplating leaving or temporarily pausing driving.

David Wilson drives for both companies; he has been with Lyft for four years and Uber since December of 2021.

Wilson has a full-time job at a travel agency, but he drives for Uber and Lyft on the weekends to bring in more money.

He said he will drive about ten hours a day.

With gas prices remaining high, Wilson said Uber has added a fifty-five cent surcharge, but he said that still isn't helping.

"It's a flat rate, and customers pay extra, and they give that to us, but it's not enough. Fifty-five cents doesn't cover it", Wilson said.

He is paying sixty dollars a tank; before the gas prices shot up, he was paying twenty-five dollars a tank.

The high gas prices coupled with some passengers not being as courteous with tips, has him rethinking if he should stay a driver or take a temporary break.

