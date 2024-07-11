U.S. Senate honors former Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe after his passing

WASHINGTON, DC — Senators James Lankford and Markwayne Mullin, along with every member of the senate supported a resolution to honor the life, legacy and memory of former Oklahoma Senator, Jim Inhofe.

“Senator Inhofe was a remarkable father, husband, brother, friend, mentor, and an accomplished United States Senator with an exemplary record of service to the state of Oklahoma,” said Lankford. “Our resolution cements his legacy into the written history of the Senate to ensure future generations know his many contributions to our state and nation, particularly for our military and veterans. Cindy and I join Senator Inhofe’s family, friends, former staff, and the entire Senate to officially recognize the many debts our state and nation owe to the service of James Mountain Inhofe.”

Inhofe served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives for three years and the Oklahoma State Senate for eight years. After an unsuccessful campaign for governor and Congress, he served three terms as Tulsa's mayor.

He then served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1987-1994, before resigning and serving in the U.S. Senate from 1994 to 2023 before his retirement.

Sen. Jim Inhofe gives farewell speech to fellow senators

On July 9, just days after the Fourth of July weekend, Inhofe passed away from an unexpected illness.

He passed peacefully with his wife Kay holding his hand, surrounded by his kids Molly, Jimmy, and Katy. His son Perry died in a plane crash in 2013.

REMEMBERING INHOFE: Look back at the former senator's legacy

The senators were joined by their colleagues to honor Inhofe, who was Oklahoma's longest-serving US Senator and his long career in public service.

“Senator Jim Inhofe was a mountain of a man and someone we could all learn from,” said Mullin. “His legacy will be long-lasting in Oklahoma and in the halls of Congress. May we always strive to serve our state with the tenacity and values of God and Country that Senator Inhofe held so dear. It’s an honor to join my colleagues in officially recognizing Senator Inhofe’s life of service and his contributions to our great state.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

