U.S. Marshals searching for person of interest in connection to BA double homicide

TULSA, Okla — The United States Marshals are asking for the public's help in locating a wanted fugitive, Denim Lee Blount.

Blount has a warrant out of Tulsa County for second degree rape.

He also has a federal warrant for shooting with intent to kill during an attempted car jacking.

The US Marshals searching for Blount for questioning the double homicide in Broken Arrow.

Denim Blount is a 18-year-old Native American Male, 5’07”, 170 pounds, Brown hair and Hazel eyes.

Blount has his hair in dreadlocks and was last known to be in the Tulsa area.

If you have information that could lead to the apprehension of fugitive Denim Lee Blount, please contact the US Marshals at 1-866-WANTED2

