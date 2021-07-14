U.S. District Court orders resentencing for 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic

OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. 10th District Court is ordering Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, to be resentenced following his conviction in the murder-for-hire plot of Big Cat Rescue’s Carole Baskin.

The judge affirmed Maldonado-Passage's conviction but decided to remand for resentencing, according to court documents. Maldonado-Passage, the former owner of the Greater Wynnewood Animal Park, was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of murder-for-hire in 2018.

Prosecutors say Maldonado-Passage gave someone $3,000 to travel from Oklahoma to Florida to carry out the murder of big cat activist Carole Baskin. He "allegedly agreed to pay thousands more after the deed," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Oklahoma.

