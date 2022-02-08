Watch
Two Oklahoma men charged with hate crimes

Posted at 5:10 PM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 18:10:22-05

SHAWNEE, Okla. — A federal grand jury indicted two Oklahoma men for hate crimes on Tuesday.

The indictment accuses Brandon Killian and Devan Johnson of attacking two people because of the race of one of the victims on June 22, 2019 outside the Brickhouse Saloon in Shawnee.

One of the victims is a Black man, and the indictment accuses the two white men of attacking him because of his race.

Killian and Johnson are facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.

