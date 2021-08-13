Two firefighters hurt after Rogers County house fire

CHELSEA, Okla. — Two firefighters are injured after battling a house fire on Friday morning in the Chelsea area of Rogers County.
Rogers County Emergency Management came out to help with the fire at a two-story home and posted pictures of the damage on Facebook.
Emergency management says one of the two injured firefighters was taken to the hospital.
The family living in the home was forced out and paramedics helped treat their cat after getting out of the burning home.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
