Two dead after home explodes in Henryetta

HENRYETTA, Okla. — Two people are dead after an explosion at a home in Henryetta on Monday morning.
Okmulgee Emergency Management confirmed the explosion happened around 7 a.m. near Wilson Road and Elm Road.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.
We're working to get more details.
