Two dead after home explodes in Henryetta

Posted at 5:39 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27

HENRYETTA, Okla. — Two people are dead after an explosion at a home in Henryetta on Monday morning.

Okmulgee Emergency Management confirmed the explosion happened around 7 a.m. near Wilson Road and Elm Road.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

We're working to get more details.

