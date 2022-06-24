Two more arrests made in deadly shooting at Taft festival

TAFT, Okla. — Two more people turned themselves in Thursday night in connection with the deadly shooting at a Taft Memorial Day Festival last month.
Gervorise Warrior, 19, and Keshaun Jackson, 18, turned themselves into OSBI agents at the Muskogee Police Department after warrants went out for their arrests in connection with the death of Sharika Bowler in Taft on May 29.
Authorities already arrested both 26-year-old Skyler Buckner and 25-year-old Kendall Alexander for Bowler's murder. All for men are charged with one count of First-Degree Murder and right counts of Shooting with Intent to Kill.
The shooting happened at the annual Memorial Day festival in Taft with about 1,500 people in attendance. OSBI says just after midnight that night there was an argument followed by a shootout that hurt eight people ages 9 to 56 and killed Bowler.
