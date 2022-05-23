Oklahoma lawmaker proposes mandatory vasectomies in response to abortion laws

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma state lawmaker is proposing the idea of requiring vasectomies for men in response to the government's recent bans on abortion.
State Rep. Mickey Dollens (D-Oklahoma City) said the "tongue-in-cheek" proposal is only meant to serve as an example that government shouldn't regulate anyone's reproductive systems.
“Don’t tread on me but I’ll tread on thee” is what I’m hearing from a lot of angry males who want government to control female reproductive rights but not theirs.
— Rep. Mickey Dollens (@MickeyDollens) May 23, 2022
The proposal comes on the heels of Oklahoma's legislature passing the most restrictive abortion ban in the U.S. last week. Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to sign the bill into law on Monday.
Trending Stories:
- Bixby students send messages to mentors during graduation
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Justin Thomas wins 2nd PGA title in playoff
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Tulsa International Airport sees heavy traffic after major events
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter