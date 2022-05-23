Oklahoma lawmaker proposes mandatory vasectomies in response to abortion laws

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma state lawmaker is proposing the idea of requiring vasectomies for men in response to the government's recent bans on abortion.

State Rep. Mickey Dollens (D-Oklahoma City) said the "tongue-in-cheek" proposal is only meant to serve as an example that government shouldn't regulate anyone's reproductive systems.

“Don’t tread on me but I’ll tread on thee” is what I’m hearing from a lot of angry males who want government to control female reproductive rights but not theirs. — Rep. Mickey Dollens (@MickeyDollens) May 23, 2022

The proposal comes on the heels of Oklahoma's legislature passing the most restrictive abortion ban in the U.S. last week. Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to sign the bill into law on Monday.

