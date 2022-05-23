Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Oklahoma lawmaker proposes mandatory vasectomies in response to abortion laws

Mickey Dollens
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki
Oklahoma state Rep. Mickey Dollens, right, D-Oklahoma City, speaks during a news conference as state Rep. Kevin McDugle, left, R-Broken Arrow, looks on, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Thirty-four Oklahoma lawmakers, including 28 Republicans, are calling for reopening the investigation that led to the conviction of death row inmate Richard Glossip.
Mickey Dollens
Posted at 12:14 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 13:14:33-04

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma state lawmaker is proposing the idea of requiring vasectomies for men in response to the government's recent bans on abortion.

State Rep. Mickey Dollens (D-Oklahoma City) said the "tongue-in-cheek" proposal is only meant to serve as an example that government shouldn't regulate anyone's reproductive systems.

The proposal comes on the heels of Oklahoma's legislature passing the most restrictive abortion ban in the U.S. last week. Gov. Kevin Stitt is expected to sign the bill into law on Monday.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7