Tulsa International Airport sees heavy traffic after major events

TULSA, Okla. — As thousands of people head home after an eventful week in Tulsa, Tulsa International Airport is recommending travelers be a little extra prepared.

Both the PGA Championship and Ironman Tulsa brought in thousands of fans to the metro area and now many of them are set to be leaving throughout the week.

Flying can already be stressful enough, but TIA is suggesting best practices for a turbulent free travel day.

Officials recommend travelers arrive 2 hours before their scheduled flight as well as skip the check-in line by using mobile check-in.

They also recommend giving yourself extra time if you're returning a rental car or traveling with a large group.

If you're picking up or dropping off, remember there are designated areas for both so traffic doesn't get congested.

For arrivals, you'll need to park in the free cell phone lot near the airport entrance. Ask your passenger to call you when they get to the curb with their luggage.

If you're wanting to greet your party inside the terminal, you'll need to park at the short-term parking at the top level of the parking garage.

Both the arrival and departure curbs are for active loading and unloading only.

If you don't follow the rules, you could be ticketed.

Finally, travelers with medical conditions or disabilities are encouraged to call TSA Cares at 1-855-787-2227.

