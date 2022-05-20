Oklahoma Legislature passes bill with tighter measures on abortion

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma is adding its name to the list of states creating stricter laws against abortions.

House Bill 4327 bans abortion at the state of fertilization. It prohibits almost all abortions expect those of medical emergencies like saving the life of a mother, or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, reported to law enforcement.

It's the latest of three abortion bills Oklahoma legislature has passed within the last month.

Now, House Bill 4327 is on its way to Governor Kevin Stitt's desk to sign.

Those in support were clear in making it known during the legislative session.

“There is no higher principle than the protection of innocent life," Jim Olsen, House Representaive - R.

If passed, the bill gives private citizens authority to bring lawsuits against anyone who aids or abets an abortion.

The person filing the lawsuit could get up to $10,000 in damages if the case is successful.

It also means it could bypass court challenges.

“For the vast, vast majority of us, we make choice long before we get pregnant, because you’re choosing that action to get pregnant, but how you got to that place was a choice," Denise Crosswhite Hader, House Representative - R for District 41 said.

However, lawmakers on the other side of the isle challenged the author for the language in the bill, arguing the choice is not always the woman's.

"It is in the bill because if a young girl is raped by her uncle, she’s likely not going to go to law enforcement. It’s highly unlikely that that is going to happen. She’s not allowed or able to seek an abortion under your bill from what I understand and you’re okay with that?" Cyndi Munson, House Representative - D for District 85 asked.

"I am okay with that, and it is also possible that the child could go on and live a life and be adopted or not, but the child would have a chance at life," Stearman replied.

Representative Stearman who authored the bill said her objective is to reduce the number of abortions in the state, but lawmakers opposing the bill suggested considering other methods to accomplish that goal.

"Have you looked at any other paths…that maybe not Texas but maybe have you looked at any other paths.. That maybe not Texas, but maybe Colorado have taken that actually not only accomplished the objective but has also done so in a way that is less damaging and less controversial, and less punishing to women and is still more successful than Texas," Meloyde Blancett, House Representative - D for District 78 said.

The bill passed with a 73-16 vote.

Governor Stitt has said he will sign any bill that restricts abortion and this one would take effect immediately. As for legal challenges, the author said she drafted it after the Texas Law because it's been successful there.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --