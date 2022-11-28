Twisted Sister's Dee Snider praises 1997 Hanson album

TULSA, Okla. — A great album never ages — even rock legends think so!

Twisted Sister's lead singer and famous songwriter Dee Snider recently tweeted his praise of Tulsa's own Hanson for their 1997 debut album, 'Middle of Nowhere.'

Snider says he originally meant to download the band's famous hit "MMMbop" but accidentally bought the entire album instead.

"I listened. It's not metal...but it is a GREAT RECORD," tweeted Snider. "I was stunned. They were kids! Not that they care, but bravo Hanson!"

Little did Snider know, but Hanson does care! The band tweeted back to Snider grateful for his praise and offered a Hanson Brothers beer on them in thanks.

Thanks for the kind words @deesnider. @HANSONBrosBeer on us sometime! — HANSON (@hansonmusic) November 28, 2022

Made up of brothers Isaac, Taylor, and Zac, they formed Hanson in the early 90s. Hanson first recorded two independent albums in Tulsa before signing with a record label and making it big with their debut album 'Middle of Nowhere,' which later when four times platinum.

