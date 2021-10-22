Famous Okies: Hanson

Hanson is a pop rock band and they're famous Okies!

Made up of brothers Isaac, Taylor, and Zac, they formed Hanson in the early 90s. All three grew up around music and singing a capella covers of popular classic songs.

Their first performance as a professional group took place in Tulsa at the Mayfest Arts Festival in 1992. At the time, they were known as the Hanson Brothers. They later shortened the name to Hanson in 1993.

Hanson would record two independent albums in Tulsa before signing with Mercury/Polygram Records. It was there that the brothers reused a song they recorded in one of the independent albums that would put them on the map.

"MMMBop" shot up the charts and their debut album Middle of Nowhere went four times platinum. They were nominated for three Grammys. After their commercial success, Hanson would go on tour playing stadiums and arenas across the United States for several years.

Trouble hit the band in 2001 when they left their record label over creative differences. They would continue to record and tour despite the setbacks.

In 2007, they celebrated the tenth anniversary of Middle of Nowhere and "MMMBop" by re-recording the album and hosting concerts with devoted fans throughout the year in various locations like Tulsa and Boston.

Over three decades, the band has sold over 16 million records worldwide across 11 studio albums, including a couple of Christmas albums.

The band played a concert series at Cain's Ballroom in-person with options for people to watch the concerts online safely from their homes during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hanson continued the tradition of the concert series hosted at Cain's in 2021.

They made their own independent label, 3CG Records, and still record under the label to this day.

