Turley Fire Department facing mass resignations

TURLEY, Okla. — The community of Turley, north of Tulsa, is seeing a large increase in volunteer firefighter resignations due to disagreements between the fire and community board groups.

So far, six volunteer firefighters resigned and five are currently on the roster, but more are expected to leave, according to Turley Fire & Rescue Board Chairman Nelson Segar.

"This is truly heartbreaking for the community," Segar said. "It's very hurtful to me."

With nearly 40 years under his belt at Turley Fire & Rescue, Segar says he's facing resignations unlike anything he’s experienced in that tenure, and he’s not clear why.

What he does know about are rumors, which he says seem to be spreading around from the latest Turley Community Association Meeting, which he didn’t attend. He wouldn’t elaborate on details, but it’s wiped out half of the fire department.

“I don’t know all of it. I got blindsided," he said.

2 News Oklahoma called Jason Turley, chairman of the Turley Community Association. He says he wants the department to be audited.

“Myself, I’ve personally donated — and gave other things to them," Turley said. "We want to know as a community where the funds are.”

Turley also told 2 News Oklahoma he believes unqualified people are a part of their fire department ever since the former fire chief resigned three months ago.

“I’m not saying they’re doing anything wrong, they’re just not qualified to respond to somebody having a stroke, let alone a fire," Turley said.

But Segar says they follow training protocols, like always.

“They’re (trainings) put in place by the state as well as our department," Segar said.

At this point, he’s just worried about keeping a department.

