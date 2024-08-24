Tulsa's Ukrainian Community celebrates country's independence day

TULSA, Okla — Hundreds of community members gathered at Tulsa's Circle Cinemato celebrate Ukraine's Independence Day.

This is the third year in which Ukraine and Russia have participated in a prisoner-of-war exchange on the country's independence day.

This year, the countries exchanged over 100 POWs.

Community members are grateful to be able to celebrate yet another year of independence- even if it is amid war.

RECENT NEWS: Ukraine's president acknowledges military incursion onto Russian soil

Chaplain Sam Reshetov says having independence allows citizens to fully live their lives.

"People can elect their government, they can choose who they want to be, they can choose their faith, religion," he said.

"Right to life, liberty and pursuit of happiness."

Reshetov has gone to Ukraine four times since the war started to help citizens, including his father.

He says that he is extremely thankful to the United States for all of its help in the war.

"Evil happens because good people are silent," he said.

"Only action can stop evil."

Yana Sherdis came to Tulsa eight years ago from Ukraine.

She is also very grateful to the United States for providing aid to the country.

"They're not only supporting refugees but also military operation in Ukraine," she said.

Sherdis said hosting events that get Ukrainian people together is very important.

"It's community, we support each other, we can pray for each other, we can give any kind of help," she said.

"Even giving advice sometimes, even just being there is important."

As a chaplain specializing in religion, Reshetov interacts frequently with soldiers to help them through tough times.

Reshetov said finding his faith has changed his life and has helped him get through tough times.

"Cherish thy father and respect thy father, this is moralities in the Bible," he said.

"This is the key to stopping war."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

