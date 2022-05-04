Tulsa's new visitor center now open

TULSA, Okla. — More city growth is on the radar and Tulsa's official visitor center is officially open!

The grand opening event on Wednesday garnered attention from city leaders, local foundations and small businesses. As Tulsa prepares for its busiest May the Tulsa visitor's center is designed to serve as a hub for newcomers to the city.

The goal is to bolster the overall experience of all Tulsa has to offer to people from all over the world. The unveiling of the official visitor center kicked off with Tulsa's Deputy Mayor Cassia Carr, alongside Tulsa Regional Tourism, the Lobeck Taylor Operating Foundation for Mother Road Market, and the owners of Gambill's Coffee.

Small businesses are what make Tulsa so unique and Mother Road Market food hall is just a few steps from visiting Tulsa's visitor center. It also features eclectic retail specific to Tulsa.

The hope is for the space to make someone passing through town experience a local flare, and encourage them to return in the future.

”We want to make sure that everyone sees our museums, our attractions eat at all of our local restaurants that is so important...but without those communications and availability many of those connections are jeopardized...and this location is going to help meet that need,” said Deputy Mayor Cassia Carr.

Tulsa anticipates record tourism this summer and the visitor center comes at the perfect time and it doesn't stop there.

It's already preparing for the future with the 100 Year Bash of the Mother Road in 2026.

