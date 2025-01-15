Tulsa's new cat cafe reservations filling up after long-awaited grand opening

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's first cat cafe is officially open after nearly a year-long wait.

2 News stopped by Don't Stress Meowt Cat Cafe to talk with co-owner Adam Fitzpatrick about how business has been since it opened on Jan. 11.

The owners searched high and low for a good place to set up shop in Tulsa, eventually landing on The Farm Shopping Center at 51st and Memorial.



The highlight of the cat cafe is the cat lounge, which is an enclosed space where visitors with a reservation can hang out with up to 40 cats — all of which are adoptable.

When 2 News visited, they hadn't had any adoptions yet, but Fitzpatrick expects that to change soon. They typically see one adoption a day at their OKC location, so they hope to get around 400 cats adopted in a year.

The cat cafe gets its cats from Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue. Fitzpatrick gave them all the credit for saving the kittens, saying they just keep the cats happy and provide them exposure to hopefully get adopted.

If you wanted to adopt a cat from the cat cafe, applications would go through Skiatook Paws and Claws.

Before visiting the cat lounge, Fitzpatrick said it's essential that you make a reservation online. The cat lounge has a capacity of eight people at a time so as not to overwhelm the cats.

However, you can visit their coffee and gift shop anytime without a reservation. Their coffee shop boasts winning the best 405 coffee shop in Oklahoma City last year. Taiyaki and sandwiches are also available.

$1 of every reservation is donated back into the community. In one year in OKC, the lounge raised $20,000.

