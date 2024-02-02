"Don't Stress Meowt" cat cafe to come to The Farm shopping center

TULSA, Okla. — After months of uncertainty, Tulsa will finally have its first cat cafe.

In October 2023, 2 News reported the owners of the OKC cat cafe called "Don't Stress Meowt" were struggling to find a location to set up in Tulsa.



They struggled to find the first one because building owners were hesitant of the new idea. The Fitzpatricks almost secured a lease at the former 918 Coffee location near 11th and Lewis, but it fell through at the last minute.

Fitzpatrick said there was nothing negative about what happened. “No hard feelings to them. I just think they wanted to go with a tenant that didn’t want to make any changes to the building,” he said.

On Feb. 1, the Fitzpatricks announced they secured a location at The Farm shopping center at 51st and Sheridan. They will take over the old Great Harvest Bread Co. building.

The owners said they are getting right into designs and permitting and hope to open by October 2024.

They also plan to donate $1 from every Cat Lounge reservation to local Tulsa-area organizations like they already do in OKC.

