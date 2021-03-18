Tulsa's historic Admiral Twin drive-in reopens Friday for 70th season

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's historic Admiral Twin is celebrating a significant milestone this week.
The drive-in movie theater is reopening this Friday in honor of its 70th year in business. In 2010, a fire destroyed the drive-in. Two years later, the place was back with a new screen concession stand, kitchen, and bathrooms.
READ MORE: 10th anniversary of the Admiral Twin fire
It also became the perfect place to hold naturalization ceremonies in Tulsa. READ MORE: Admiral Twin drive-in hosts naturalization ceremony
The first two movies set to show this weekend include "Wonder Woman 1984" and "Tom and Jerry."
The drive-in is only open on the weekends through mid-May. Afterward, it will be open seven days a week.
For more show information, call 918-878-8099 or click here.
