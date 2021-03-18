Tulsa's historic Admiral Twin drive-in reopens Friday for 70th season

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's historic Admiral Twin is celebrating a significant milestone this week.

The drive-in movie theater is reopening this Friday in honor of its 70th year in business. In 2010, a fire destroyed the drive-in. Two years later, the place was back with a new screen concession stand, kitchen, and bathrooms.

It also became the perfect place to hold naturalization ceremonies in Tulsa.

The first two movies set to show this weekend include "Wonder Woman 1984" and "Tom and Jerry."

The drive-in is only open on the weekends through mid-May. Afterward, it will be open seven days a week.

For more show information, call 918-878-8099 or click here.

