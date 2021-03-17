Sand Springs Chick-Fil-A struck by lightning, closed

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Sand Springs Chick-fil-A is closed until 11 a.m. after a lightning strike.
It happened Wednesday morning as storms moved through Green Country.
FORECAST: Severe weather possible
Details on the strike came out on the store's Facebook page on Wednesday.
