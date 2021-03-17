Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sand Springs Chick-Fil-A struck by lightning, closed

items.[0].image.alt
KJRH
PHOTO- Sand Springs Chick-fil-A
Posted at 9:26 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 12:01:10-04

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Sand Springs Chick-fil-A is closed until 11 a.m. after a lightning strike.

It happened Wednesday morning as storms moved through Green Country.

FORECAST: Severe weather possible

Details on the strike came out on the store's Facebook page on Wednesday.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7