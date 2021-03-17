Danny Boy O'Connor talks new Hulu doc 'Kid 90'

TULSA, Okla. — If you grew up in the 90s, chances are the new Hulu documentary, "Kid 90" will resonate with you.

Actress Soleil Moon Frye is best known as "Punky Brewster," a character from the TV show in the late 80s. Punky Brewster grew up and Frye began documenting her teenage years through the lens of her camera.

Danny Boy O'Connor, from the band "House of Pain" and founder of the Outsiders House Museum, was one of Soleil's close friends during the 90s.

“Honestly, my mouth to God’s ears, I’ve never seen one episode of 'Punky Brewster,'" O'Connor said. “So, when I met her, all I knew was that she was this radiant ball of energy and that she happened to be a child star. But, we were like hardcore hip-hop dudes. She used to ride around in our 64' Impala, riding shotgun, filming, smoking cigarettes in her leather jacket. She became an accouterments in the best possible way."

O'Connor described their social circle in the 90s as a very eclectic group of oddballs and said that Frye captured that clearly with her film.

"She used to bring her cameras around, and what happens if you see them long enough you forget they are there,” O'Connor said.

Flash forward 20 years, Frye reached out to O'Connor and asked if he would be a part of her documentary. In December 2018, Soleil flew out to Tulsa and filmed for three days.

"It would take hours to unpack all of the reasons how she positively impacted my life," O'Connor said. “It turned out to be quite the documentary."

"Kid 90" is currently streaming on Hulu.

