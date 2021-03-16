Mother, son die in east Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. — The east Tulsa community is mourning after a grandmother and her grandson died in an overnight house fire near 21st and 129th.

The Tulsa Fire Department said the fire started in the garage just after 10 p.m. Monday. Three people lived in the home, a grandmother and her two disabled adult grandchildren. The grandmother and her 21-year old grandson died.

A memorial is on the front doorstep where people placed flowers and a stuffed animal.

“When they arrived, there was heavy smoke coming from the garage area," said Andy Little, public information officer with TFD. "We believe that is where the fire was primarily contained. Unfortunately, there was so much smoke that the environment was what we refer to as an IDLH environment. It’s immediately deadly to life and health."

Little said crews immediately went inside the home to rescue the two people inside. They died several hours later. The 18-year-old was not at home.

TFD said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

