Kristin Chenoweth gets vaccinated in OKC

Kristin Chenoweth, a cast member in the NBC television series "Trial & Error," poses during the 2018 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in Universal City, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Kristen Chenoweth
Posted at 8:25 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 13:01:59-04

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native Kristin Chenowith got her COVID-19 vaccine in Oklahoma City.

The Tony and Emmy award winner often travels home to Oklahoma and has a Broadway Bootcamp in Broken Arrow each year. This year it is going virtual due to the pandemic.

READ MORE: Women's History Month looks at Kristin Chenoweth

The Oklahoma State Department of Health posted a pictures of her visit for her vaccination on their Facebook page Monday night. Chenoweth is wearing an OKC Thunder mask, she's a big fan of the team and even named her dog after the team!

