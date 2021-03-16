Kristin Chenoweth gets vaccinated in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native Kristin Chenowith got her COVID-19 vaccine in Oklahoma City.

The Tony and Emmy award winner often travels home to Oklahoma and has a Broadway Bootcamp in Broken Arrow each year. This year it is going virtual due to the pandemic.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health posted a pictures of her visit for her vaccination on their Facebook page Monday night. Chenoweth is wearing an OKC Thunder mask, she's a big fan of the team and even named her dog after the team!

