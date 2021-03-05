Kristin Chenoweth’s Broadway Bootcamp goes virtual this year

TULSA, Okla. — Actress and Broken Arrow native Kristin Chenoweth announced that her Broadway Bootcamp is going virtual this year.

The camp said high school students from all over the United States and across the globe could apply.

The camp will teach various professional techniques, performance skills, and it features coaching and instruction from Broadway, film, and stage industry professionals.

Sessions will be streamed from the stage of the Kristin Chenoweth Theatre in the PAC building in Broken Arrow, Okla. Other classes will occur from remote locations across the U.S., including New York City’s famed Broadway Dance Center.

Broadway Bootcamp takes place remotely June 6-13. Any student completing grades 8-12 in the 2020-21 school year can audition. A limited number of slots are available, and the cost to attend the camp is $500.

To learn more about the application, available scholarships, and opportunities to sponsor a student, click here.

