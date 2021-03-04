Broken Arrow business owner reacts to mask resolution

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — After multiple failed votes, the Broken Arrow City Council approved a mask resolution during a contentious meeting Tuesday night.

It's not an ordinance or a mandate, just a resolution. This means BA residents are not required to wear a mask in public.

The deciding vote was Broken Arrow Mayor Craig Thurmond, who previously opposed an ordinance or resolution. But he said this resolution is different than the city’s previous one and does not mandate masks for businesses.

“It was put on to support businesses," Thurmond said. "And not just retail businesses, but a lot of our manufacturing businesses. Our larger manufacturing businesses have asked for it.”

One of those businesses asking customers to wear a mask is Rose District Nails and Spa. It’s one of the few in the Rose District with a sign on the door saying masks are required. Manager Steve Ly said they haven’t lost customers because of it. Ly said he appreciates the support from the city's resolution.

“We want to make the customer feel more comfortable when they sit close face-to-face to people who are doing the service," Ly said.

However, those not wearing a mask aren’t turned away. They’re spread out from those wearing one.

“This is a big space," Ly said. "They can keep their own set distance away from the people because you never know who has covid or not.”

While some businesses are like Rose District Nails and Spa in asking for a mask, others say it's up to the customers.

While Mayor Thurmond voted for the resolution, don’t expect him to vote on a mask mandate any time soon.

“I don’t believe in a mask mandate," Thurmond said. "I don’t think it’s the government’s charge to mandate masks. We are open for business. We are not mandating masks in our community. And I think we need to stay that way.”

