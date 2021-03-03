Broken Arrow City Council passes mask resolution

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow City Council passed a mask resolution Tuesday night.

Council members said the resolution encourages residents to wear face masks in public to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. The vote was 3-2.

In November, the city council failed to pass a mask resolution in a 1-4 vote. City officials said they would continue to encourage residents to follow guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

During a city council meeting in January, the state and Tulsa Health Department's data showed the infection rate was significantly higher in Broken Arrow compared to Tulsa. That data concerned some citizens who called for a mask mandate.

Broken Arrow residents submitted a letter requesting the city council to take more action to combat the virus and reconsider a mask mandate. The letter included 239 signatures and comments from the community.

Again, the city council failed to pass a mask mandate and a resolution by a 2-2 vote in January.

