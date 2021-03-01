Opening statements, testimonies in trial of accused getaway driver

TULSA, Okla. — The trial for a man accused of being the getaway driver for a man accused of killing a Tulsa police officer began Monday.

Matthew Hall is accused of driving David Ware away from the scene near 21st and Mingo after the shooting of two Tulsa police officers on June 29 around 3 a.m.

Sgt. Craig Johnson died from his injuries. BACKGROUND: Shooting death of Tulsa police officer

Officer Aurash Zarkeshan suffered injuries and underwent rehabilitation in Colorado before returning to Tulsa. SEE MORE: Zarkeshan returns to Tulsa

Hall is charged with two counts of accessory to a felony. He's accused of picking the alleged gunman, David Ware, up from the scene of the shooting in east Tulsa and driving him away.

Opening statements started Wednesday Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiller said Hall knowingly assisted Ware by driving him away to avoid arrest, trial, conviction and punishment. Hall's attorney, Brian Martin, said Hall went to the area when Ware called him and said he needed help. He said when officers told Hall to stay in his car he obeyed.

Testimony also started Wednesday. The first six witnesses were Tulsa police officers. They described the morning they were notified of the shooting and what their duties consisted of in the aftermath. The seventh witness was the medical examiner who conducted Sgt. Johnson's autopsy.

The jury will return to the Tulsa County Courthouse at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and will decide the case after closing arguments are made.

