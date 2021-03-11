Women's History Month: Broken Arrow native Kristin Chenoweth

TULSA, Okla. — 2 Works for You celebrates Women's History Month by highlighting Oklahoma women who have impacted our culture and society.

Broken Arrow native Kristin Chenoweth made her acting debut as a bunny in kindergarten.

She would grow up to be a Tony and Emmy award-winning superstar of the stage and screen.

While Chenoweth is known internationally, she continues to honor her hometown roots.

In 2012, she teamed up with the Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center Foundation to form an arts and entertainment fund for extraordinary young talent. She holds a yearly Broadway Bootcamp, and the theater there is also named after her.

