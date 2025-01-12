Tulsans excited for Chili Bowl Nationals racing competition

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News went to the Chili Bowl Nationals as racers warmed up for the competition. The event begins 9 AM, Jan. 13-18 at Expo Square at the Tulsa fairgrounds. Staff said nearly 400 racers would be competing.

Hermann Gold said the roars of the cars keep him coming back. Gold said he's been attending the competition for the past 10 years.

"Car racing indoors, you just can't beat the excitement and the people that come," said Gold.

Staff said the projected economic impact on Tulsa is more than $40 million. Gold is all for an event that puts Tulsa on the map.

"I think it's great for the city. They have their college football games, but they don't even compare to the people that come out here for this week," said Gold.

Bryan Hulbert with the Chili Bowl said the competition has drivers from more than 40 states and seven countries. Hulbert appreciates everyone who has enjoyed the event over the years.

"It is incredible how much this event has grown in the last 39 years; it has just absolutely exploded," said Hulbert.

Gold encourages everyone to come and check out the event.

"You just can't beat it; anybody that can make it out here, I would suggest for them to come out because once they do, they'll be back," said Gold.

