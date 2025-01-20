Tulsans at MLK Parade express hope and concern for the new Trump Administration

TULSA, Okla — Bitter cold could not put a chill on enthusiastic crowds enjoying Tulsa's Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade.

As they watched, they shared hopes and concerns for the new Trump presidency.

Jacob Gibbs brought his four-year-old daughter, Magnolia, to see the parade. He believes she should learn the history of those who paved the way for her future. He also wants her to know what the country's leaders do matters — whether they're pressing for civil rights or leading the nation.

He adds that he hopes that people will allow President Trump to foster change over the next four years by shaking things up.

"I think there's gonna be some untraditional changes because he's an untraditional type president," he said. "I just expect untraditional things, and I really think people should stay open-minded."

Brenda Ibarra wants Mr. Trump's second term to recognize her immigration status and what she and others with it can contribute.

"I'm a Dreamer, she said." Dreamers are undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children. The term "dreamer" stems from the DREAM Act, which would provide a pathway to legal status for those children.

"All I really want is more resources for us Dreamers," Ibarra said. "We're not here to do anything bad. We're here to work and study and make the economy better. We don't want to hurt anybody."

Sawyer McPeek staked out a spot across from the historic Vernon AME Church to watch and record the parade as it wound through Tulsa's Greenwood District. He told 2 News he wants Tulsa to prosper under the new administration, and he also wants more.

"I just hope that everything is peaceful," he said. "And, we maintain I would say, everybody's rights."

