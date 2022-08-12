Tulsa Zoo welcomes new baby Siamang

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo is sharing good news: a new Siamang baby is doing well after being born earlier this week.

The new addition was born on Aug. 8 to mother Boomerang and father Jambi. The infant Siamang is the 16th born at the Tulsa Zoo.

“Both mother and infant are being monitored by our keepers and veterinary staff and are doing well,” said Tulsa Zoo Zoological Curator of Mammals Jordan Piha. “We’re thrilled to welcome this new infant to the Tulsa Zoo family!”

Visitors can see the mother and new baby Siamang in their outdoor habitat at the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation Siamang Habitat.

Siamangs are the largest of the smaller-sized apes and are currently considered endangered.

According to the Tulsa Zoo, people may have heard Boomerang and Jambi call out to each other in the mornings as Siamangs mate for life and have unique calls between pairs.

