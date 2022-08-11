Man in coma after hit-and-run, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is looking for more information about a hit-and-run that left a man in a coma.

Tulsa police posted photos of the victim's jeep on Facebook Thursday morning which had been riding on its rims before the hit-and-run a little after 12 a.m. on Aug. 7.

Police say witnesses told them they saw the victim driving the jeep with both passenger side tires blown out with sparks flying behind the wheels near 71st Street and Mingo before eventually pulling into a parking lot near 91st and Mingo. A witness said the driver then tried to cross 91st just east of 101st East Avenue and was hit by a car going eastbound.

Police say the victim has been in a coma since the night of the collision.

Detectives found several car parts and determined a 2010-12 Ford Fusion likely hit the man.

"If you saw the Jeep between 11:00 p.m. and midnight, or you think you saw the Ford Fusion mentioned above, Detectives would like to hear from you," the police department wrote on Facebook. Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

In response to the post, several Facebook users commented pointing to previous Facebook posts about the incident and disputing some of the details. Tulsa police responded to the comments with the following explanation:

"There are numerous versions of events circulating about this incident.



At this time we have zero evidence that supports the version where the victim was chased down and assaulted. We have 5 independent witnesses, so far, that saw this white Jeep driving down the road swerving and hitting curbs and none of the witnesses saw anybody chasing the vehicle. The dash cameras that were sent to us do not show anyone chasing him.



We have no evidence so support that anyone assaulted the victim after he exited his vehicle.



The victim did not attempt to go to the medical center, video shows that he sat in his car for 8 minutes before exiting.



NONE of the above is to take away from the fact that he did get struck by another vehicle and is in critical condition.



We absolutely, need your help in finding the driver of the car who struck him.



If you have any evidence that can help with this investigation, we need you to contact us. Also, if you have evidence that shows something to support another version of events, please contact us."

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --